MODESTO (CBS13) – A suspect is in custody after a fatal stabbing overnight in Modesto, police said on Saturday.

According to the Modesto Police Department, officers were dispatched at around 2:30 a.m. to Crocker Lane in the southwest area of the city.

There was a gathering at the address and one person, only described as a male, was found stabbed, police said. He died later at the hospital.

The victim and the person arrested have not yet been identified.