WOODLAND (CBS13) – A Woodland police officer is recovering after being involved in a car crash.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, a female police officer was doing traffic control for firefighters at a grass fire in a field along Interstate 5 — about a mile north of Highway 113 — when she was hit while sitting in her vehicle, according to a Woodland Police Department public information officer.

The vehicle that hit her was allegedly trying to pass the fire trucks when it struck her.

The officer suffered minor injuries but is expected to be OK. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.