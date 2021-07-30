SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The new mask mandate in Sacramento and Yolo counties is now in effect. Bars, restaurants, grocery stores and more are back to finding ways to keep customers in compliance.

“Don’t be the one to help spread, right? So wear the mask,” Michael Diadeh said.

But the lastest mandate to mask up, vaccinated or not, can also be frustrating.

“It’s a little confusing because there’s so many mixed messages. People are wearing masks, double masks,” said Ronald Daviar, from Sacramento. “It’s like what’s next? You want four masks you want me to cover my face, I’ll do that for you.”

Phil Perry knows about frustration. He just had to close his restaurant, the Burger Saloon in Woodland, due to staff COVID infections.

“This delta variant is coming from left field and it’s really taking a chunk out of us,” Perry said.

Perry said he understands the mask mandate has good intentions, but it doesn’t play out well on the front lines of the food industry.

“This is it we’re all on the same page but you’re really not because now we’ve become so divided,” he said. “People who don’t like masks certainly let us know they don’t like masks.”

Health officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say masks will help stop the spread of the delta variant. And Yolo County Public Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson says the efforts need to go beyond recommendation to requirement.

“I would seriously be considering it in any location that’s in that substantial to high range,” she said.

Restaurants see the damage up close. Perry said he has just half the number of employees he needs right now. And struggles with the mask mandate, closures and rising costs create doubt.

“Now we’re facing—you don’t really know if you’re going to open inside or not. Whether there’s going to be new stuff coming down from the government new mandates,” Perry said.

Other counties, including Solano, have not implemented a mask mandate. The health officer there said that’s because people are getting exposed at home, at parties and campgrounds. So, a general mandate wouldn’t have much effect.