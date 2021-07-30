SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It will be hot again in the valley, with isolated showers moving through the sierra today through the afternoon and evening.

We’ll have triple-digit temperatures today with the Sacramento region. The forecast is for 103 degrees.

We’ll have relatively clear skies.

There will be 20 mph wind gusts expected in the valley, with 30 mph wind gusts in the Delta.

Some relief will come this weekend as temperatures will descend to the mid-90s. The gradual day-to-day cooling trend will begin this weekend as temperatures return closer to normal, which is around 93 this time of the year.