TRACY (CBS13) – A hit-and-run crash is being investigated in Tracy.
The crash happened Friday morning in the area of 11th Street and Lincoln Boulevard. The City of Tracy says drivers should expect delays for at least a couple of hours as police investigate the crash.READ MORE: 3-Car Crash On I-80 In Natomas Blocks Lanes Friday Morning
Drivers are urged to use caution while driving through the area.READ MORE: Teen Missing In Sacramento River After Rescuing Younger Brother Identified As Ahmir Watson
MORE NEWS: Animal Shelters At Capacity As People Return To Work And Can't Care For Pets