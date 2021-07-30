SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Police in South Lake Tahoe are searching for a man who ran off when police attempted to arrest him on Friday.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department officers were assisting El Dorado Sheriff’s Office to serve a warrant on 43-year-old Adrian Gannon Friday in the 900 block of Glorene Avenue. When authorities tried to arrest Gannon, he allegedly ran off.

Deputies and officers, along with CHP officers — as well as a CHP helicopter — searched for Gannon today but were unable to locate him.

They say Gannon is on post-release community supervision and was on a no-bail warrant for not complying with the conditions of his release.

At around 1 p.m., police called off the search and are now asking anyone who sees Gannon to call 911.