Raw Kickz 209LOCAL SHOE ENTHUSIAST

39 minutes ago

I-80 Crash Blocks Lanes On Friday MorningA three-car crash blocked westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Natomas near the West El Camino exit on Friday. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The roadway has since reopened.

41 minutes ago

Yearbook Photo Hunt ChallengeEXTRA FUN YEARBOOK PHOTOS THIS YEAR

41 minutes ago

Question of the Day - 7/29In honor of the NBA draft taking place later, Court wants everyone to finish this sentence: I should be drafted to do/play _____________? Have a great Thursday, see you tomorrow morning at 4:30!

21 hours ago

Operation Backpack at Phoong Law Corp!Lori Wallace is at Phoong Law Corp in Sacramento checking in with Anh Phoong as we start wrapping up our Operation Backpack school supply drive! They have collected lots of supplies, and there's still a few ways you can help out, one is as easy as clicking the "like" button on Facebook!

21 hours ago