FOLSOM (CBS13) – Twin sisters who run a Folsom business say the pandemic gave them renewed purpose.

Sonjia Munoz and her twin sister Sandra have been running La Vintage Pink Door in downtown Folsom for five years. They sell vintage furniture, women’s clothing, soaps and candles.

A portion of their proceeds goes to a passion project—Project Hope Center, a women’s outreach program.

“I meet with inmates, female inmates, one on one, Fridays, and I start off with where were you born all the way to the trauma. And then from the trauma to how they ended up in prison,” Sandra said.

It’s sparked by their brother’s stints in jail back in the 1970s.

“He came over for help and I said ‘Ok, let’s go to church,’ and the church paid for a two-year program. So he goes in and 20 years later, he’s been awesome,” Sandra said.

So when the pandemic closed their doors and the jail, they had to get creative to continue bringing in business and serving women in need. So they focused on improvements and started two online stores for fashion and home decor.

“The stores are kind of different because they are all drop shipment programs,” Sandra said. “They provide all the inventory, the shipping, and all they really want is a percentage of the sales.”

They found an online community to help them continue to click with women.

“I have an audience, which is nice and I share,” Sandra said.

These sisters looking to be the light for others in a dark place trying to turn their life around. They are looking for volunteers for the store so they can help more female inmates.