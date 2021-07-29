SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Flames engulfed a home in South Sacramento Thursday.

Unfortunately, there’s not much left of the home. Flames burned through the home, up to the second story. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. along Burns Way near 47th Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the home shortly after the fire broke out.

A column of smoke from the fire was large enough to see from nearby Highway 99.

“I turned over and looked out the window and the house was just engulfed in flames,” said neighbor Stacy Shreve. “I came outside and I could feel the heat from the moment I opened my door.”

The seven people who live in the home were all able to get out safely, a Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson says.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.