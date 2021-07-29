SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sanctions have been imposed on some local schools for participating in high school football competitions when it was prohibited by the California Interscholastic Federation during February and March of this year, the organization announced on Thursday.

Four CIF Sac-Joaquin Section schools were found to have played in games despite state orders, regulation and guidance, the CIF said in a news release.

Those Sac-Joaquin Section schools were Capital Christian High School in Sacramento, Ripon Christian High School, Vacaville Christian High School, and also Stone Ridge Christian High School in Merced.

For Capital Christian, Ripon Christain, and Stone Ridge, their athletic programs were put on probation for the 2021-22 school year. Their football programs were deemed ineligible for post-season play for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years and were put on probation for those years plus the 2023-24 school year.

Vacaville Christian’s football program was also put on probation for the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

“While it is understood that the postponement of interscholastic athletics due to the COVID-19 pandemic was frustrating and had an adverse impact on all our member schools and student athletes, the fact is that the shutdown was a public safety issue”, CIF-SJS Commissioner Michael Garrison said. “We have approximately 150 member schools, within the CIF-SJS and the vast majority of them held off until given the go-ahead to participate in football. Unfortunately, a few schools after being put on notice by the Section, that participation in football would be a violation of guidance provided by the Governor’s office, the CDPH, and CDE, elected to participate in football contests while wearing school uniforms, using school equipment and school facilities under the supervision of team coaches.”