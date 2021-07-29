SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Masks are once again required for indoor public gatherings, regardless of the vaccination status, the Sacramento County Department of Health has announced.

The county issued a statement that reads, in part:

“All residents must wear masks in all indoor public settings, venues, gatherings, and workplaces, such as, but not limited to: offices, retail stores, restaurants and bars, theaters, family entertainment centers, conference centers, and State and local government offices serving the public.”

The health order comes as the result of the day-over-day increase of COVID-19 from the Delta variant, the county said. The county points to the daily rate of infection which has risen from 5.2 on June 24 to 18.3 on July 20. Sacramento County currently has 149 confirmed cases.

Wearing of masks will remain in place while infection rates surge and while vaccination rates increase, the county says. A date of when the mask mandate will be lifted has not been set.

Only 49 percent of the County’s population is fully vaccinated, the Department says.

Elsewhere in our area, starting on Friday, Yolo County will also require everyone over the age of two to wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status. Health officials say the decision to reintroduce a mask mandate follows weeks of escalating COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Yolo County.