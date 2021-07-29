ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Authorities have identified a man who was found dead inside of a Rocklin residence earlier this week.

On Tuesday morning just before 9 a.m., a resident walked inside his home in the 3900 block of East Midas Avenue and found his roommate dead, say Rocklin police. Then on Thursday morning, the Placer County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 47-year-old Cameron Gabriel.

Detectives are investigating his death as a homicide. No further details about Gabriel’s death have been released.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the neighborhood between 10 p.m. July 24 to 3 a.m. July 25 is urged to call detectives at (916) 625-5400.