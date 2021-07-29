SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) – Prosecutors said they have determined Pacific Gas and Electric criminally liable for causing the Zogg Fire, which killed four people and destroyed several homes in Shasta County in 2020.

Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said charges would be filed before the anniversary of the Zogg Fire–which started on September 27—but the nature and grade of the charges have not yet been officially decided on.

“I hope this information brings awareness to the importance of fire prevention during the current drought and severe wildfire season,” Bridgett said.

In March, Cal Fire announced that it determined the fire was sparked by PG&E transmission lines coming in contact with a tree just north of the community of Igo. The agency then forwarded the investigation to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office.

In total, 204 structures were destroyed, four people were killed, and one person suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of the fire. A total of 56,338 acres were burned.

DA Bridgett said wildlife was also killed in the fire.