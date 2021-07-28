SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities in San Joaquin County have issued a Silver Alert for a man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Stockton and could be in danger.

Danny Harris, 66, was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday leaving on foot from Webster Avenue and heading eastbound on Alpine Avenue. He is believed to be wearing a black sweater, black pants, and white shoes.

Harris is in danger because has dementia, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Harris’ whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (209) 468-4400 and choose option 1.