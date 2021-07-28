SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A brazen assault and robbery involving former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer sparked anger and frustration from district attorneys all over California who want tougher laws.

Former Senator Boxer had her phone stolen while walking in Oakland’s Jack London District. She spoke to the media off-camera, remembering her traumatic experience.

“I’m really saddened by this experience because there is a grandma alone on her phone and two young people attack,” Boxer said.

This latest assault has Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert fired up.

“I don’t think there’s any question that California’s out of control,” she said. “Unfortunately what happened to Senator Boxer is happening to many Californians every day.”

Schubert and district attorneys across the state are slamming a law introduced earlier this year that, if it had passed, would have made some robberies in California a misdemeanor instead of a felony — specifically, robberies involving less than $950 that don’t involve weapons or cause serious injuries.

“It’s a robbery, it is not a petty theft. Ask the victims. The countless number of victims that are beaten or punched or robbed of their iPhones how traumatized they are,” Schubert said.

This proposed bill, SB 82, is dead in the legislative process. It was introduced by State Senator Nancy Skinner. Staff familiar with the bill said it failed to pass the hurdles need to move on and is now permanently off the table.

But Schubert believes the bill could resurface, which is why her colleagues statewide are speaking out.

“This bill that she had going yes its on suspense status but that fact that we even considered a bill like that to me is just insane,” she said.