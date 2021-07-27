YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) – You’ll have to wear a face mask if you’ll be indoors in Yolo County this weekend.

Starting on Friday, the county will once again require everyone over the age of two to wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status.

Health officials say the decision to reintroduce a mask mandate follows weeks of escalating COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Yolo County.

Just on Monday, the county reported 136 new cases. We haven’t seen these kinds of daily numbers since January.

The CSU system says they will now require students and staff to be vaccinated for the fall semester. The final date to certify vaccination status will vary by campus. UC schools already require masks to be worn indoors, no matter the vaccination status.