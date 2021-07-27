Question Of The Day - 7/27Tina joins us again from WalMart Delta Shores with today's Question of the Day: Other than the basics, what would we find in your backpack?

Operation Backpack Shopping Spree!Tina is at WalMart Delta Shores, racing the clock to fill her cart with backpacks for kids in need!

Hospice of the Foothills Gift & Thrift - Grass ValleyWe head up to Grass Valley again to talk to the folks at Hospice of the Foothills Gift and Thrift Shop! Assistant store manager Mike Yaroch joins Dina to show us some more great stuff!

Good Day Rewind - 7/27Here's your chance to catch up on the funny moments from today's show...it's the Good Day Rewind!

4 People Killed In Truckee Plane CrashThere were no survivors in Monday's luxury jet crash.

