TRUCKEE (CBS13) – A plane crash in Truckee killed four people, including two passengers and two crew members.

The jet went down in a residential neighborhood after a schools bus and several homes were narrowly missed by the jet.

Air traffic control caught the final words from the plane’s pilot.

“Appreciate it very much looking forward to seeing you guys, Roger,” the pilot can be heard saying before the plane crashed in Truckee, killing everyone on board.

“Very surreal. Condolences to anyone who lost their life on board,” said Jesse Quay, who watched the plane crash from his front yard.

Investigators were out at the crash site for the first time Tuesday and confirmed four people were on board the Jet, including two passengers and two crew members.

We have learned the identity of one of the victims. Out of respect for the family, we are not reporting the name, but we do know he was an avid golfer and may have been coming from a golfing trip.

“I walked up there later and I actually said ‘where’s the plane. It’s just one big pile of metal?’” said Rob Glaser who lives in Truckee.

The jet, which can carry up to 14 people, narrowly missed homes before crashing into the Ponderosa Golf Course. People on the ground narrowly missed being hit.

“It is a miracle it didn’t’ hit a house,” said Glaser.

A school bus was driving down the street just seconds before the plane crashed next to the road. You can see the explosion Quay’s Nest surveillance video.

“It’s extremely scary,” said Glaser.

Neighbors say they’re unable to escape the memory of the plane crash.

“Just watching it you’re in shock for a little while. Your adrenaline’s high. It was surreal. You’re like, that’s not really happening, is it? And your brain is recording it. I’m completely in shock,” said Quay.

The National Transportation Safety Board was on the scene of the crash Tuesday. They say it could take weeks to determine the cause of the crash.

We have reached out to the owner of the jet company for comment but have not yet received a reply.