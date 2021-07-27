CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
Filed Under:Mobile Home Fire, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A fire has damaged two motor homes in Sacramento.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the fire was in the 1600 block of Silica Avenue. It destroyed two mobile homes just before 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Firefighter Injured While Battling Folsom Residential Fire

No injuries resulted from the fire, the cause of which is under investigation.

READ MORE: Family Nearly Overcome By Waves After Storm Quickly Moved Over Lake Tahoe