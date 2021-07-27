SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A fire has damaged two motor homes in Sacramento.
According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the fire was in the 1600 block of Silica Avenue. It destroyed two mobile homes just before 3 p.m.READ MORE: Firefighter Injured While Battling Folsom Residential Fire
No injuries resulted from the fire, the cause of which is under investigation.
Incident info: Two motor homes were completely destroyed just before 3pm on the 1600 Block of Silica Ave. No injuries reported and the incident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/f0NOq6oFEb
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) July 27, 2021