FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A death investigation in Fairfield has taken a twist. A teenager is now accused of murder.

A body was found along some railroad tracks near state street early Sunday morning. But police determined the victim, a 14-year-old, wasn’t hit by a train but was shot.

After an investigation, another 14-year-old was arrested on murder charges.

Police say this was not a gang crime. The investigation is still active.