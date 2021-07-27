SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After a month of family members holding on to hope, a man who was hit by an alleged drunk driver while biking on the American River Parkway has died.
It’s a bond 76 years strong.READ MORE: Dixie Fire Surpasses 212,000 Acres; Containment Up To 23%
“It’s like half of you is gone and for no reason,” said Susan Husa.
Her twin brother, Mike Dodson, died Friday after, Sacramento police say, he was hit by a drunk driver while biking on the parkway last month.
“What are you doing at 9 a.m. in the morning driving drunk, to begin with?” she said. “It’s just ridiculous.”
The bike ride was nothing new for Dodson, a thrill-seeker and world traveler who peddled more than 200,000 miles of trails.READ MORE: Starting Friday, Yolo County Requires Residents To Wear Masks At Indoor Gatherings
He rode a skateboard off of El Capitan in Yosemite with a parachute — but that’s the kind of stuff he would do,” she said. “He would bike probably four times a week — and not little rides either — like 50- to 100-mile rides.”
Dodson was biking with a group from the Sacramento Wheelmen bike club when 25-year-old Armando Moreno-Rodriguez reportedly drove onto the trail.
Husa now hopes Moreno-Rodriguez spends his life behind bars for taking her brother away.
“You killed my brother…I can’t believe it…I just can’t believe he is gone,” she said. “It’s just sad; everyone liked Mike, he was a nice person, never hurt anyone.”
Husa says the driver was driving more than 60 miles an hour on that bike path.MORE NEWS: Two Men Arrested For Allegedly Breaking Into Woodland Skate Shop And Stealing Scooters
Moreno-Rodriguez is expected to appear in court this week. Husa says she and her family will be there, and, if allowed, plan to speak.