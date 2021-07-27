SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After a month of family members holding on to hope, a man who was hit by an alleged drunk driver while biking on the American River Parkway has died.

It’s a bond 76 years strong.

“It’s like half of you is gone and for no reason,” said Susan Husa.

Her twin brother, Mike Dodson, died Friday after, Sacramento police say, he was hit by a drunk driver while biking on the parkway last month.

“What are you doing at 9 a.m. in the morning driving drunk, to begin with?” she said. “It’s just ridiculous.”

The bike ride was nothing new for Dodson, a thrill-seeker and world traveler who peddled more than 200,000 miles of trails.

He rode a skateboard off of El Capitan in Yosemite with a parachute — but that’s the kind of stuff he would do,” she said. “He would bike probably four times a week — and not little rides either — like 50- to 100-mile rides.”

Dodson was biking with a group from the Sacramento Wheelmen bike club when 25-year-old Armando Moreno-Rodriguez reportedly drove onto the trail.

Husa now hopes Moreno-Rodriguez spends his life behind bars for taking her brother away.

“You killed my brother…I can’t believe it…I just can’t believe he is gone,” she said. “It’s just sad; everyone liked Mike, he was a nice person, never hurt anyone.”

Husa says the driver was driving more than 60 miles an hour on that bike path.

Moreno-Rodriguez is expected to appear in court this week. Husa says she and her family will be there, and, if allowed, plan to speak.