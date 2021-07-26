TURLOCK (CBS13) – Two people have been shot at a bar in Turlock.

Just before 2 p.m. Monday, Turlock Police received word that someone had been shot at a bar in the 100 block of West Main Street in downtown Turlock, according to a Turlock Police Department statement.

Officers arrived at the scene, and as they were approaching the back parking lot of the business, they were flagged down by someone who was with one of the victims. The victim had at least one gunshot wound and was seated in a vehicle parked in a nearby parking lot. The officer gave medical aid to the victim until an ambulance and the fire department arrived and took the victim to a local hospital.

A second gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital on their own with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still actively investigating this case to gather additional information.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Turlock Police Officer Henry Hernandez at (209) 668-6534.