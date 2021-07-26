STOCKTON (CBS13) – A rally on Monday called for Stockton law enforcement to release evidence in the death of a man who died in police custody.

The group Justice Families joined gathered with other groups in front of the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, demanding that the Stockton Police Department hand over videos and other evidence that, they say, will shed light on how Shayne Sutherland died.

Sutherland died while being arrested at an AM/PM store on Trinity Parkway. Police say he was being combative.

But family members tell a different story.

“He kept telling them several times, ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe, I’m dying,’ and calling out for momma and they ignored him and they took his life,” said his mother, Karen Sutherland.

The family wants all recordings, including police dash camera footage, store surveillance, and unedited body camera footage, to be released.

We reached out to the DA’s office but have not heard back. The police department says it can comment because the incident is still under investigation.