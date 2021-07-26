TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Authorities say a small jet plane crashed while approaching the Truckee airport early Monday afternoon.

The crash happened a little before 1:30 p.m. near the Ponderosa Golf Course.

According to the FAA, a Bombardier CL 600 was making its approach to the Truckee-Tahoe Airport when it crashed into a heavily-treed area near Reynolds Way, sparking a wildland fire.

A Truckee Fire official says the fire has been contained and there is no threat to Truckee at this time.

It’s unclear at this point how many passengers and crew were on the plane when it crashed. There has been no word on the condition of the people who were on board.

No one on the ground was hurt in the crash, Truckee police say.

Fire crews responding to a plane crash and small wildland fire near Ponderosa Golf Course. Fire has been contained. No threat to Truckee — Truckee Fire (@TruckeeFire) July 26, 2021

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.

Updates to follow.