STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are searching for the suspect who struck and killed a man in Stockton over the weekend.

Stockton police say, around 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 400 block of South San Joaquin Street to investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

That person, a 40-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

It appears someone driving a light blue or grey, late-90s Toyota minivan struck the man.

It’s unknown if the driver was under the influence at the time. If caught, he faces felony hit-and-run charges.

A surveillance photo of the suspect’s vehicle has been released by detectives. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or knows who the suspect may be is urged to call police at (209) 937-8377.