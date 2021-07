EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – An inmate who walked away from a correctional camp in El Dorado County over the weekend is back in custody.

Edgar Benitez escaped Saturday night from his dorm at the Growlersburg Conservation Camp and was caught in front of a home in Modesto.

Benitez is a minimum-security inmate serving time for first-degree residential burglary in L.A. County.