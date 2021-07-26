TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A small, luxury jet plane crashed while approaching the Truckee-Tahoe Airport early Monday afternoon, killing everyone aboard.

The crash happened a little before 1:30 p.m. near the Ponderosa Golf Course.

According to the FAA, the Bombardier CL-600-2B16 Challenger 605 was making its approach to the Truckee-Tahoe Airport when it crashed into a heavily-treed area near Reynolds Way, sparking a wildland fire. The origin of the flight hasn’t been confirmed, an airport spokesperson says.

A Cal Fire official says the fire was contained to a quarter acre and was prevented from spreading to nearby structures. It hit power lines, knocking out power to structures in the area.

“It’s fortunate where the crash site is that it didn’t hit any structures,” said the Nevada County coroner.

It’s unclear at this point how many passengers and crew were on the plane when it crashed. Everyone who was on the plane at the time of the crash died.

No one on the ground was hurt in the crash, Truckee police say. The Nevada County coroner says they have not positively identified anyone who was on the plane.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash. They are expected to arrive at the scene on Tuesday morning.

At a press conference Monday, Truckee Airport officials say they don’t know where the jet originated from. The plane had radio contact with the tower before it crashed, but what was said during that exchange has not been made known. They say that smoke and haze may have played a factor in the crash.

The jet is able to carry 10-12 passengers and two pilots.

This is the second crash near the airport in recent weeks. Last month, a smaller plane crashed just minutes after takeoff and only about a mile and a half from the airport. One person died and another person was injured in that incident.

