Filed Under:Barbara Boxer

OAKLAND (CBS13) – Former Senator Barbara Boxer says she was robbed today in the San Francisco Bay Area.

File photo of former Sen. Barbara Boxer. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for CORE Gala)

According to her official Twitter account, the  US Senator representing California was in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland when someone pushed her from behind, stole her cellphone, then got into a waiting car nearby and drove off.

She says she was not seriously hurt.

Boxer served as a US Senator from 1993-2017.

