SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on homicide charges after a woman was found dead inside a South Land Park residence late Friday.

On Sunday, Sacramento Police arrested the unidentified male and booked him into juvenile hall.

They say he was known to the victim. The motive for the homicide remains unclear and detectives believe that there are no other suspects, according to police.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 7400 block of South Land Park Drive where they found an adult female who had sustained serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman has not been identified.