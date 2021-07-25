WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 35-year-old woman from Temple City was arrested overnight on a number of charges, including driving under the influence.

West Sacramento Police responded to a welfare check of a woman in the 600 block of Harbor Boulevard, when they say she was found passed out and displaying symptoms of being under the influence.

Following standard field sobriety tests, the woman, whose name has not bee released, was arrested for driving under the influence and booked into the Yolo County Jail.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, officers say they located approximately 7 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 286 grams of heroin, approximately 102 grams of suspected oxycodone pills, $4,900 cash and packaging material.