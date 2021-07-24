GALT (CBS13) — A Galt man has been arrested after he reportedly shot and killed his wife following an argument late Friday.

Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 10000 block of Walnut Avenue, according to the Galt Police Department.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 65-year-old woman with a gunshot wound inside a residence. She was pronounced dead on scene.

During the preliminary investigation, officers determined that the woman and her husband, later identified as 56-year-old Agustin Granados Camacho, were in a verbal argument. After the argument, Camacho reportedly followed his wife into another room and shot her.

He then fled into a nearby orchard and fired one shot from a shotgun, police said.

Following a search that included assistance from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Elk Grove Police Department and CHP Air Operations, Camacho surrendered to SWAT officers. A loaded shotgun later found to be reported stolen was recovered where he was taken into custody, according to police.

Camacho was taken into custody and booked into the Sacramento County Jail on charges of murder, possession or a stolen firearm and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.

The woman’s name has not been released.