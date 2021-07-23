ALPINE COUNTY (CBS13) – Heart-stopping video from inside the fire lines. A close call for a crew who nearly gets trapped—while fighting the Tamarack Fire.
A Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue crew had to get out fast. Flames raged on both sides of the road as the engine continued its escape route.
In the video, you can see a mixture of smoke and embers glowing across the windshield.
Adam Mayberry with the department says this video illustrates the most dangerous ingredients for a perfect storm, wild winds, heavy fuels, and difficult terrain.
Still, the crew stayed focused.
“There was a calm sense of urgency they knew what they had to do,” he said. “In this case, their training paid off.”