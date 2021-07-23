Menu
Brides Across America
A local non-profit is giving back to first responders and frontline health care workers with a big dress giveaway! Heidi Janson from "Brides Across America" joins Dina to tell us more!
3 hours ago
Question Of The Day / Friday Dance Party - 7/23
Dina's here with today's Question of the Day: What are your weekend plans? Everyone answers, and we dance our way into the weekend! Thanks for watching, make sure to tune in tomorrow morning at 7 for Good Day Weekend!
3 hours ago
Good Day Rewind - 7/23
If you need to get caught up on today's show, here's your chance! It's the Good Day Rewind!
3 hours ago
Trivia Toast - 7/23
Next Man Up John Dabkovich tests our knowledge in today's edition of Trivia Toast!
3 hours ago
A Breath of Fresh Art
A Breath of Fresh Art has created a safe and free space for local creatives to show and sell their work, where what each sells is 100% theirs, bringing awareness to the Brazilian Center, helping new artists to be able to showcase, and creating a nice and fun day for everyone to enjoy.
4 hours ago
