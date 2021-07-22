WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A watchful neighbor helped police catch suspects who were allegedly taking property from a neighboring home.

On Monday, police were notified of a burglary at the Riva on the River Condominiums. They say a neighbor spotted three people with a rental truck making multiple trips to a residence. During the stops, the people loaded the truck with the homeowner’s furniture, tools, and a large gun safe. In total, $3,000 worth of items were taken, West Sacramento police say.

The neighbor reportedly confronted the subjects who, they say, could not provide any legitimate reason for being at the residence. Before the suspects left, the neighbor took pictures of the truck, the items, and the suspects.

The owner of the residence was not home at the time, and after seeing the photos, reported the intruders to the police department.

Officers spotted the truck with the suspects inside and stopped it as it was leaving the area.

Detectives searched a storage unit belonging to one of the subjects, which was found to contain the victim’s property.