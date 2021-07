Question of the Day - 7/19As John takes a shot at a self-portrait on the Buddha Board, Tina wants us to finish the phrase: I like to show off my skills when it comes to __________? Everyone answers, and John paints us off to the Drew Barrymore show at 11! Thanks for watching, see you tomorrow morning at 4:30!

13 hours ago

Portraits By J - Jordan "Paints" JohnJordan's at it again with the "Buddha Board," the erasable art board! He drew Tina over the weekend, now he gives John a shot...

13 hours ago

Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan MerisWell, we're running a little short on content in the 10 o'clock hour today, so it's time for Johnnie's Jams! Today, it's music from your favorite TikTok videos! Play along with us!

13 hours ago

Laugh It Forward Comedy FundraiserLaughs Unlimited is hosting a great fundraiser for All About Equine Animal Rescue this week with comedian Robert Omoto! Robert and Elisa from All About Equine join Tina and John to tell us about it!

13 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 7/19Here's what you might have missed during the show today...it's the Good Day Rewind!

13 hours ago