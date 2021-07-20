RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – It’s a true honor for a fallen hero. Rancho Cordova is remembering one of its own in a special way.

“I would like to say on behalf of my mom and me, thank you for honoring my Dad,” said Eryn Lawson.

To some, he was Engineer Werner. To others, he was Robert or Bob. But to Lawson, perhaps he took the top title as Dad.

“This station was my dad’s home away from home,” Lawson told CBS13.

And now that’s stamped forever. Station 61 in Rancho Cordova now carries Robert Werner’s name. Sacramento Metro Fire dedicated the station he dedicated almost all of his nearly 30-year career to before making the ultimate sacrifice.

“He was a tremendously loyal person. He was a dedicated engineer and he truly loved the community of Rancho Cordova,” said Sacramento Metro Fire Battalion Chief Brian Gonsalves.

The community loved him back. Some even nicknamed him mayor before Rancho Cordova was even a city.

“Some would call him a legend,” Lawson said with a laugh. “And I would agree with that. You know, he was very well-known. You could ask almost anyone and they would know who he is.”

Lawson spent much of her childhood at Station 61 with her dad, even Christmases.

“It was sad when he had to go on a call, but it was so fun to watch the fire engine leave. My mom and I would come into the room where the engines are and watch the engine leave,” said Lawson.

And now no matter what title—engineer, mayor or Dad—the name Robert “Bob” Werner is now forever etched in the community he loved.

“It’s a great honor. Just being able to drive by and see that plaque and know that he is forever remembered at this station is truly an honor,” said Lawson.

Engineer Werner died in 2008 just two months before he planned to retire.