STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – San Joaquin County is the latest in Northern California to recommend all residents, even if fully vaccinated, wear masks indoors in public settings amid an increase in coronavirus Delta variant cases.

County health officials said the Delta variant was first detected in the county in May, and current cases have more than doubled since just last week. On July 1, 25 people were hospitalized with COVID in the county. As of July 20, the county said that number grew to 56. During that same timeframe, the positive case rate grew from 4.9 to 8 per 100,000 residents.

Everyone in the county is advised to mask up indoors in public spaces like grocery stores, theaters and retails shops.

“The best protection we have against COVID-19 is vaccination. Masking provides an additional layer of protection for both the wearer and those around them,” said San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park. “We know fully vaccinated people are well protected even from the Delta variant and are unlikely to experience severe disease, but they can still get and transmit COVID.”

San Joaquin County said only 48% of eligible residents aged 12 and up were fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated residents are urged to get the vaccine as soon a possible.

Other counties across the region, like Sacramento, Stanislaus and Yolo, have already made the same recommendation for fully vaccinated as the Delta variant continues to drive the increase in infections.