MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a driver that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run near La Loma Avenue and Yosemite Boulevard Monday night, the Modesto Police Department said.

Police said reports came in at around 9:15 p.m. about a person down in the roadway after being hit by a car.

Officers arrived to find an 80-year-old man with major injuries, the department said. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

According to Modesto police, investigators believe the victim was walking his bicycle in a Yosemite Boulevard crosswalk against a pedestrian red light when he was hit. The driver continued traveling westbound on Yosemite Boulevard.

The vehicle was only described as a silver sedan.

Anyone who may have information on the collision is asked to contact the Modesto Police Department.