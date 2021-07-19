SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A big rig ended up wedged under a Highway 99 overpass in south Sacramento on Monday.

The crash happened a little before 9:30 a.m. at the east Florin Road exit.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig ended up wedged under the overpass.

It’s also unclear if there were any other vehicles involved, or if there were any injuries.

A SigAlert has been issued by California Highway Patrol. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.