SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A big rig ended up wedged under a Highway 99 overpass in south Sacramento on Monday.
The crash happened a little before 9:30 a.m. at the east Florin Road exit.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig ended up wedged under the overpass.
It's also unclear if there were any other vehicles involved, or if there were any injuries.
A SigAlert has been issued by California Highway Patrol. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.