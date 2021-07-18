ROBBINS (CBS13) — Two men from the Fresno area are in custody following a shooting at a pigeon racing event in the Sutter County town of Robbins.

On July 10, after the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office received a call about gunshot victims leaving the area of Acacia Street and Del Monte Avenue, they learned four vehicles had pulled up to a pigeon racing event and numerous people exited with handguns and swords.

These subjects started shooting and stabbings the victims, according to a report.

In total, three victims were shot and stabbed in a dispute stemming from an ongoing issue from a few weeks prior, deputies said.

One victim was transported to UC Davis hospital and the other two went to Rideout Hospital. They sustained various injuries including being shot in the foot, shot in the thigh and stabbed in the neck.

While two have been released from the hospital, a third remains in critical condition.

Deputies have since arrested Karanjeet Singh, of Selma, who is currently in custody with a $1 million bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Satvir Singh Cheem, of Fresno, is also in custody on $250,000 bail, according to the report.

Deputies say other suspects have been identified and further arrests are pending.

If anyone has information regarding this case, they are asked to contact the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.