MODESTO (CBS13) — There were no injuries in an early Sunday morning house fire in Modesto.

Firefighters called to the incident on Black Walnut Way just after midnight discovered heavy fire venting through the roof of the home’s attached garage, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

A second alarm was quickly requested, drawing crews from other departments within Stanislaus County. They brought the fire under control in approximately 40 minutes.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.