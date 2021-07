OLD SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people were killed in an overnight shooting along the Old Sacramento waterfront.

Sacramento Police have released few details about the shooting or what may have led up to it, but say it is a homicide investigation.

The shooting happened just before midnight near Front Street.

At this time, there is a large police presence and road closures in the area as officers investigate the shooting.

They say this is an isolated incident and not an active shooter.