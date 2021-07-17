CONTENT WARNING: This article contains information regarding death and suicide. If you are struggling with depression or have thoughts of suicide, there is help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free number, 1-800-273-TALK(8255).

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento River Cats player Drew Robinson, who survived a suicide attempt last year that took one of his eyes, announced his retirement and said he is joining the San Francisco Giants’ front office as an advocate for mental health.

Robinson said Friday that this weekend’s series in Sacramento against the Round Rock Express would be his final games.

After a suicide attempt in April 2020, Robinson has spent the last year promoting self-love and self-care and said he looks forward to remaining in the sport that he loves in his next chapter.

“I remember the day after my suicide attempt, the first thought I had toward choosing to live came from thinking about playing baseball again. I did that, with one eye, and I’m grateful for the time I spent with the River Cats and the 11 incredible years I spent with the Rangers and Cardinals,” he wrote in a farewell sent out on Twitter.

The Giants signed Robinson over the winter and he was placed with the Triple-A River Cats in May—when he played his first home game with Sacramento.

Robinson said, over the last 15 months, it was rewarding to persevere through the mental and physical challenges that came with trying to take his own life.

“Even more special was the way you all inspired me to keep going. I saw your messages. And I appreciated every single one of them; it’s a beautiful thing to be able to receive people’s most positive energy,” he wrote to fans.

The River Cats homestand against Round Rock ends on Tuesday.