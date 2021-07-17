SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The early evening Sacramento heat didn’t stop the music or the dancing at the first midtown block party of the summer.

The bock party returned with a bang Saturday after the pandemic shut down summer events with big crowds. Elizabeth and Margo Long say they have been waiting for this night.

“It gives us a place to come hang out with our community and support Sacramento,” said.

The event is outdoors near LowBrau and Faces and organizers expect big crowds every time. Those we spoke with say they’re happy to party without a mask.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been out around people, so we wanted to come out,” Jordan Flores said.

Flores was ready to see people smiling once again.

“Wearing a mask for so long, you always judge people based on their eyes. So actually being able to see people enjoying themselves

The nearby bars and restaurants were ready to accommodate bigger crowds, adding more outdoor seating and space. Many were ready to dance after a year of quarantine.

“I’m just here to try to have a good time and try to be as normal as possible,” Myra Castarena said.