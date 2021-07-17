DAVIS (CBS13) – Victoria Hurd says she’s furious and traumatized yet again. She and her family are taking to social media to raise awareness about a law they say could put a violent psychopath back on the street.

“I don’t want him released into the community. He is a diagnosed psychopath,” Hurd told CBS13.

Hurd says her family has been through enough as convicted killer Daniel Marsh has tried multiple times to get out of prison early. A judge sentenced Marsh to 52 years to life in prison for murdering and mutilating Hurd’s mother, 76-year-old Claudia Maupin and Claudia’s husband, 87-year-old Chip Northup.

“Attacked and tortured and eviscerated in a way that no person should ever have to endure. And that’s the thing you see in the movies, not in your life,” said Maupin’s granddaughter, Sarah Rice.

Marsh could now be released as early as next May, on his 25th birthday, according to Senate Bill 1391. The 2019 law bars 14- and 15-year-olds accused of violent crimes from being tried as adults. An appeals judge could retroactively reconsider the case under which circumstances. Marsh would’ve been released at age 25 had he been tried as a juvenile.

“This is not a juvenile who needs a second chance. This is a man who thought about what he was doing and has been quoted as saying he would do it again,” said Hurd.

Rice and her wife Patty have taken to social media, asking people to post videos against Senate Bill 1391, hoping to keep Marsh behind bars.

“Ultimately, we just want to blow up social media in a way that is letting the community know what’s happening,” said Rice. “He apologized publicly to us, but to me, if your apology is sincere, then don’t put the family through this again.”

Marsh has an appeal hearing on August 18. SB 1391 came about when the California Legislature amended Prop 57 as part of juvenile justice reform.