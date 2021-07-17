OLD SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two men are in custody after an overnight shooting along the Old Sacramento Waterfront left two dead and four injured, the Sacramento Police Department said on Saturday.

The suspects were identified as Marcus Trull, 22, and Cedric Salcedo, 21. Both were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of homicide and felony assault. Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene.

At 11:45 p.m. Friday, officers on patrol reported hearing shots fired in the area of Front and J streets.

In total, six shooting victims were located surrounding the incident, according to police. Two, believed to be adult males, were found dead while the other four received treatment at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe that there was some type of altercation between two groups prior to the shooting and that this is an isolated incident.

Investigators said they believe there are no outstanding suspects.