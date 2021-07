Question of the Day / Friday Dance Party - 7/16Tina joins us from Baguette Up with today's Question of the Day: What baby advice do you have for Dina? Everyone answers, and then we dance our way into the weekend! Thanks for joining us today, be sure to tune in tomorrow morning at 7 for Good Day Weekend!

Dina's Big Announcement!Dina Kupfer has an announcement to make...she and her husband Robbie are expecting! Dina joins John and Cody on set to talk about their long journey to this happy place!

Aloha Friday - 7/16Jordan's here with this week's Aloha Friday! Today, Jordan gives us some advice on how to treat the animals you might encounter while on the islands, and also has some, let's say, interesting laws that are on the books in other countries!

It's World Snake Day!Michael Starkey with Save The Snakes joins Dina to give us a wealth of information as we celebrate World Snake Day!

Baguette Up in Rancho CordovaBaguette Up is a new spot in Rancho Cordova to get your grub on! Tina Macuha came in ON HER DAY OFF to check it out, that's how good it is!

