ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after it appears that an elderly Roseville couple was followed home from a store and robbed.

Roseville police say the couple had just gotten home from shopping at a store early Thursday afternoon and were pulling into their garage when another vehicle pulled into their driveway, right behind them.

Two men then got out and forcefully robbed the couple, police say.

“I’m the type of person where I care about [it], even like if that happened to a random couple that still upsets me. That’s messed up so something needs to be done,” said Madison Morton.

Exactly what was stolen was not disclosed, but the couple had been shopping at a store along the 1100 block of Galleria Boulevard.

So what makes shoppers a target and what can you do to stay safe? Rob Baquera with Roseville police says people can unknowingly make themselves a target by what they are wearing and even with what they just bought.

“This is something where you were watched,” Baquera said.

Investigators are now looking into the possibility that the couple was spotted while shopping, then followed home by the suspects. Police say the suspects are two men in their 20s driving a white Nissan Pathfinder. The two have not been found or arrested.

The couple was not seriously hurt in the robbery, police say.