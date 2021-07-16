HUMBOLDT COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say a Sacramento County resident was among the four people killed in a small plane crash near the Dinsmore Airport in Humboldt County late Thursday morning.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported just before noon and involved a fixed-wing, single-engine Mooney M20.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the aircraft caught fire after it went down.

Four people were killed in the crash, the sheriff’s office said. On Friday, the sheriff’s office released the identities of all the people killed. Sacramento County resident Kenneth John Malinowski, 62, was among the victims.

The other victims have been identified as 69-year-old Los Angeles County resident Henry Punt, 63-year-old Orange County resident Steve Sanz, and 56-year-old San Bernardino County resident Jacquie Ann Figg.

No one else is believed to have been on board at the time, the sheriff’s office says. It’s unclear which of the victims was piloting.

Deputies say witnesses of the crash and nearby community members jumped into action to stop the aircraft fire from spreading to the surrounding woods.

Both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.