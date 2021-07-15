SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento residents are once again being asked to mask up indoors as the county’s COVID-19 case rate increases and the Delta variant surges.

On Thursday, the Sacramento County Public Health Officer recommended that fully vaccinated people should once again start wearing a face mask indoors in settings where vaccination verification is not required.

This means that masks are strongly recommended in such public settings as a grocery store or restaurant, but not in a workplace where employers ask for self-attestation of vaccination status.

County officials say the increase in daily COVID-19 cases appears to be due, in part, to the Delta variant.

“The drastic increase in cases is concerning – as is the number of people choosing not to get vaccinated,” said Sacramento County Public Health Officer Olivia Kasirye in a statement.

Sacramento County leads the state in COVID infection rates.

Health leaders are urging people to get vaccinated. Only 47 percent of Sacramento County’s population has gotten the vaccine.

Sacramento County is the second area in the region to urge people to wear masks again. On Wednesday, Yolo County public health leaders also urged their residents to again start masking up.